Supplement Nutrition Consultant Online Training Program

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- The Academy of Natural Health Sciences offers Supplement Consultant Certification Program that is designed to teach the theory and practical applications of nutritional supplements.



The Supplement Consultant training is a home-study program. The student communicates with his or her teacher/instructor via e-mail. The instructor sends a series of testing materials and assignments that are done and returned for grading by the Academy’s well qualified instructors.



Supplements can help anyone achieve and maintain optimal health, wellness and peak performance. With the supplement consultation services can be of great help to people who are not interested in changing their diet and lifestyle, but would like to improve their health.



This training is designed to prepare students to work in their own private clinic/practice, healthcare facilities, health food stores, gyms and spas.



As a consultant one will be able to know and use nutritional supplements effectively to help people maintain good health, lifestyle, create more energy, strengthen one or more of the body’s ten organ systems, maximize natural biological processes, offset the damaging effects of less than perfect diet and lifestyle, heal chronic unwellness, build strength and endurance, and decrease stress, build more muscles with body enhancement supplements. But also know how to use food based supplements for nutritional insurance.



Some of the Consultant training concepts include:



Vitamins and minerals, Essential Fatty Acids, Fiber, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics, Herbs, Mushrooms, Antioxidants, Glandular, Phyto-nutrients, Health conditions and nutritional supplements, Detoxifications Supplements, Sports Nutrition Supplements, Herb and Drug Contraindications, Vitamin and Drug Contraindications, Drug-induced Nutrient Depletions, Consultation Guidelines, Business Mastery and Jurisprudence.



Most of the products used in training are provided by one of the biggest natural products distributors in the United States. The Graduates access their selection of high quality, nutritional products.



Graduates are allowed to purchase products at “wholesale” prices, just like a health food store. There is no minimum orders and ship the products directly to clients, saving the Consultants the expense of keeping nutritional products inventory. This is a nice way to insure that the clients are using high quality products that meet their approval and another great way to earn extra income as a Supplement Consultant.



Food supplements (also known as nutritional supplements, nutraceuticals or dietary supplements) are also covered.



Note: The products are Privileged Academic School for Nutrition Supplement Consultant Graduates.



Field Supervision- Graduates contact their tutors any time after graduation, for advice and support for their clients and their supplement consultant practice.



Professional Resources- Internet referral sites to help students practice run smoothly and professional liability insurance information for the Supplement consultants.



Program- tuition: Tuition=$1,499.00; Down Payment=$500.00; Balance due= $999.00; Balance paid in 4 monthly payments of $249.75



Upon acceptance The Academy will contact successful students by email and all home study applicants must send a copy of their high school, G.E.D, vocational school or college diploma (School transcripts also accepted) in order to meet New Jersey’s vocational school entrance requirements.



After sending all pertinent paperwork, applicants will receive their enrollment forms. For those without a High school, G.E.D, Vocational or College diploma, a T.A.B.E test can be taken.



Upon completion of the program, the student will be awarded the academy’s 500-hour, Supplement Consultant® (S.C®) Diploma.



Upon acceptance and enrollment, tuition payment for home-study programs can be made via pay pal. One can also mail their tuition check or money order.



About Academy of Natural Health Sciences

The Academy of Natural Health Sciences offers multiple holistic health programs. This certified programs provides theoretical and practical knowledge to individuals who want to make a career in this field.



Learn more about the supplement consultant training offered by Academy of Natural Health Sciences … Website: http://www.anhs-school.com/supplement-consultant-reg.html



Media Contact

Academy of Natural Health Sciences

102 Green Street

Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Phone: 732-634-2155

awc29@netzero.net

Contact: http://www.anhs-school.com/