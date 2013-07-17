Supplement Use in Elite Track Not Getting Better

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- People will stop at nothing to win. And for some that means taking unregulated performance enhancing supplements.



Getting access to performance enhancing supplements, many which are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, can be as easy as walking into a GNC store or other “health” store and purchasing what is wanted over the counter.



A TUE (therapeutic use exemptions) form is required for athletes who for example require an inhaler for asthma. The inhaler or other asthma meds could be performance enhancing. The Olympics, for example, are seeing more and more TUE forms being filed, and unfortunately have a hard time separating the truthful forms from those that want to get around the rules.



“There are a lot of substances that are mis-described or confusingly labeled, which makes it hard for athletes,” said Jacobs, who declined to say if he’s representing any athletes who have recently tested positive. “The supplement issue is a difficult one. I don’t know how you go about assuring yourself that what you’re taking is safe. That has been the case and continues to be the case.”



Athletes need to be diligent about making sure supplements are not miss labeled.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running, walking, yoga and other physical activities pleasant. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com