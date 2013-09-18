Supplements and Remedies for Kidney Disease

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The destructive effects of kidney disease have ruined the lives of many people in America and throughout the world. The disease leads to the gradual onset of symptoms, the most described as being fatigue and pain in the areas of the kidneys. With kidney disease or chronic kidney disease you slowly lose function and your kidneys can longer filter out harmful toxins and waste from the body and your system slowly suffers due to a buildup of toxins. This causes further symptoms like nausea, itching, headaches, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and mood swings.



There is a new holistic treatment for kidney disease available, and it is now possible for anyone with kidney disease to effectively use this alternate solution to their problems. The holistic treatment for kidney disease is a revolutionary addition to the treatment options for people suffering from these conditions. The first piece of good news is, it has been consistently proven by various medical doctors and by many people to drastically help kidney problems, stop or even reverse kidney damage.



The program itself was developed by a man who has himself suffered from kidney disease since his 20’s, now living with a transplant. However, he is in amazing health, all because of this program. Rob has suffered from Chronic Kidney Disease, or CKD.



The fact Rob lived through CKD made his practice stronger as he was and is able to connect with other patients with similar issues on both a personal and professional level, thus providing better care. And the reviews from doctors and patients that he has worked with seem to support this claim, as well as the effectiveness of the program itself.



The program provides a step-by-step and incredibly in depth remedy for kidney disease consisting of a diet, supplements for kidney disease, lifestyle, and other natural treatments that will certifiably improve the life and kidney function of these patients.



You can read more about Rob’s program here: http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease



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