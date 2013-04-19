VizPur Announces Supplements That Will Change the Face of Nutrition

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- We have all heard of the old adage, "Your health is all you've got". Why? It's simple, without good health one cannot enjoy any wealth or wisdom. Most people believe supplements are the way to do this.



Everybody knows that your body needs certain mineral and vitamin supplements to function. However, there is an issue -absorption. Most of the vitamins and supplements on the market today are not able to be absorbed, even many powders and liquid vitamin supplements.



For years, scientists have been trying to find a way to make fat-soluble vitamins water-soluble. They were trying to replicate the body's natural way for doing this. The body uses micelles, but they are very unstable and will not last long. The micelles in your body will absorb only 10%... in optimum health conditions!



The human body is over 60% water and over 80% of absorption takes place in the intestines. Intestine cells especially are covered with a fine water film. This means only water-soluble substances, which can permeate this water film, are directly absorbed. Only these are “bio-available". So what happens to important fat-soluble nutrients like Vitamins A, E, D3, CoQ10, fish oil and most plant extracts?



Most fat-soluble supplements (80-90%) are excreted and not utilized. This is because fat-soluble supplements cannot permeate the water film and have to be pre-treated. This pre-treatment takes time and occurs indirectly in the intestine by the building of micelles by means of gall salts. Micelles are small “cages” with both a water and fat-soluble component and are essential for the absorption of fats.



New on the market:



This Swiss, patented technology, called VizPur, is the first to unlock the formula to create very stable micelles, which keeps fat-soluble compounds trapped in micelles below the critical micelle concentration. This allows essential nutrients such as Vitamins A, D and E, as well as the super-nutrient, Coenzyme Q10, to become water-soluble. They are far more absorbable by the body. VizPur creates very stable micelles, which keeps fat-soluble compounds trapped in micelles below the critical micelle concentration. The result is to significantly increase the uptake of these molecules from the intestine and makes them bio-available in the cells and tissues of the body.



They developed this amazing technology, but they knew it wouldn't help anyone's health if it wasn't taken. It had to be of good taste, easy to take, and easy to travel with. 7 Years in the making, these products are finally available! They are great tasting, in liquid form, and come in Go-Packs to take on the road.



It is known that bodies have the capability of repairing themselves. It's true, bodies are wonderful healing machines. Well, that's great! Then why don't they do that? We sure can see all kinds of illness and disability all over the world.



Breakthrough:



And that is the breakthrough. To make nutrients in such a way that bodies can absorb them, up to 90%. This is while only 10% get absorbed via the pills.



The results of few short months of usage by a few hundred people are astonishing. Like a 60 year old man able to touch his big toe with his mouth after six months of using the nutrients. Also being able to clutch his hands behind his back, one from above and one from below. A guy loosing 30 pounds over a few months who could not before. A man recovering from brain damage in ¼ of the time expected. This is so even though the product is not designed to do so. That comes back to the same thing, a healthy body can repair and correct itself.



Viz for Health is a business located in Los Angeles started by two people, Marika and Zeke Qureshi. 5 Months ago, they heard about a new health product and started taking it. Marika's back pain was completely alleviated. Zeke's joints were much improved and they both felt younger and more energetic. We know this product works and we know that many people can be helped by it and so we want to share this product with as many as possible.



For More Information Visit www.VizForHealth.com



About VizPur

Viz for Health is a business located in Los Angeles started by two people, Marika and Zeke Qureshi. 5 months ago, they heard about a new health product and started taking it. Marika's back pain was completely alleviated. Zeke's joints were much improved and they both felt younger and more energetic. We know this product works and we know that many people can be helped by it and so we want to share this product with as many as possible.