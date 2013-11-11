SupplementsOnSpecial.com Announces Expanded Selection of Supplements

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- SupplementsOnSpecial.com, a leading online retailer specializing in nutritional and weight loss supplements, bulked up its selection of muscle mass supplements to meet the growing demand from body builders worldwide.



“We've seen an increase in the demand for these muscle mass building products month over month,” said company founder Thomas Lanzarotta. “Our customers who have been using those supplements have been asking for a larger selection and we're happy to say we now have close to 150 different items in the muscle mass category.”



Each person builds muscle mass differently, therefore there is no shortage of supplements available to help build lean muscle. At the same time, not all supplements work for all people, which is why SupplementsOnSpecial.com worked with suppliers to select the right mix of products to meet the needs of body builders and trainers.



“Not all muscle mass supplements are the same,” according to Lanzarotta. “While a Creatine supplement may show great results in one person, another may have better results with a Deprogen ARS supplement. Plus, choosing the right supplement depends on the level of body building the individual is at.”



From Creatine powders that can be mixed with water or juice to GRP-HD capsules that can be taken every morning, there's never been more variety in the products available from SupplementsOnSpecial.com as there is today.



The increased product selection may have some customers asking questions about which supplement is best for them, but Lanzarotta says they have the answers. “We're ready to help anyone choose the right supplement, whether its for increasing muscle mass or losing weight, we'll be happy to talk with them, ask them some questions about their goal and recommend the best products to help them reach it.”



About SupplementsOnSpecial.com

SupplementsOnSpecial.com offers supplements from all the major manufacturers and each purchase comes with a 100% money back guarantee to ensure customer satisfaction. For more information on the products available, visit SupplementsOnSpecial.com. See the the expanded line of muscle mass products here.