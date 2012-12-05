Supplier Document Management Allow Food Companies to Predict Supplier Risk Automatically

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Suppliers make promises, but too often food companies have to verify that the promises are kept. Suppliers may not be keeping their eye on the ball. Things fall through the cracks. Or even worse, suppliers may purposely ignore issues unless food executives hold their feet to the fire. This puts even the largest food manufacturers at risk, increasing the company’s exposure to risk, and lowers quality and profits. Constant validation and verification is time-consuming, costly, and prone to error.



Supplier Document Management from TraceGains is vigilant 24x7, and automatically lowers risk while simultaneously increasing your finished-goods quality.



Supplier Document Management automatically manages and monitors all the supplier documents that are critical to protecting the brand, insuring product quality, complying with government and regulatory requirements, and meeting any additional customer-driven needs.



Examples include:



- Supplier qualification questionnaires

- Supplier manual and procedures

- Audit documents, results, and critical findings

- Product guarantees

- Certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.)

- Insurance certificates

- NDAs

- Allergen questionnaires

- Claims (GMO, melamine, nutrition, etc.)

- Food Safety Modernization Act (Foreign Supplier Verification)

- C-TPAT importation requirements for customs and security

- Country of origin

- Diversity information (minority-owned, female-owned, etc.)



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased.



Achieving 100% actionable visibility on all incoming COAs, often before product receipt, companies move to exception-based management, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks such as advanced quality control, strategic sourcing, proactive supplier management, and better customer service. TraceGains, Inc. provides web-delivered supplier compliance and risk solutions for food manufacturers and related industries.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400