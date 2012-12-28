Supplier Document Management by TraceGains the Big Data Solution for the Food Industry

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Tracegains is the Big Data solution for the food industry. Kennedy noted that Big Data is about data size, complexity and speed rather than making actionable decisions automatically. TraceGains automates the assessment processes and presents a variety of results to both supplier and customer to use as a timely and solid foundation for their actionable decisions.



Jack Kennedy, Vice President - General Manager of the Chelsea Milling Company, makers of Jiffy Mix, recently co-presented with TraceGains, Inc. at the Fourth Annual NLS Food Quality Symposium on December 12, 2012.



Kennedy reported, “TraceGains is unique as a Supplier Document Management Solution because their solution spoke directly to issues that my operations were facing every day. TraceGains have a proactive assessment of supplier compliance to our specifications and have the ability to accept COA’s presented in virtually any format. The solution is SaaS and the supplier’s portal allows them to check their own performance.”



TraceGains best replaces existing technology solutions and serves as an outside firewall, always available, always up to date and highly configurable to customers’ needs.



About traceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food and beverage firms, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased.



Achieving 100% actionable visibility on all incoming COAs, often before product receipt, companies move to exception-based management, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks such as advanced quality control, strategic sourcing, proactive supplier management, and better customer service. TraceGains, Inc. provides web-delivered supplier compliance and risk solutions for food manufacturers and related industries. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400