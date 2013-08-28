Supplier Document Management Leader Tracegains Highlights 6th Annual NLS Food Evolution Summit

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- TraceGains, a leader in supplier document management in the food industry will exhibit and present at the Next Level Summit at The Wigwam, Litchfield Park, Arizona. The Summit will be from September 17 - 18, 2013.



Joe Caniano, Quality Control Manager for Flavorchem Corporation and Gary Nowacki, CEO for TraceGains will co-present on September 17th at 2:10 pm. The presentation is entitled, “Case Study: Managing Supplier Records, Quality, and Risk to Satisfy the Needs of R&D Customers.” Attendees will learn from Caniano the best practices to meet the needs of R&D customers who require quick turnaround, consistently high quality, and minimal supply chain risk to meet their innovation and renovation needs.



Attendees will learn from Gary Nowacki on how manufacturers and processors are leveraging emerging supplier compliance and regulatory document management technology to improve R&D processes, accelerate supplier on-boarding, and source the best materials with the lowest risk and best price.



The 6th Annual Food Evolution Summit features the ideal peer-to-peer networking environment for Top Level Executives in New Product Development (NPD), Research and Development (R & D), Innovation and many other related fields within the food industry. The Industry's Must Attend Event features thought leaders from the world's leading food manufacturers, discussing the key issues affecting the current and future growth of food manufacturers.



The advantages for food manufacturing leaders include benchmark against best-practices, share challenges and lessons learned, discover the latest methodologies and strategies being utilized by America's foremost experts in the food industry, and discussions, examination and evaluation of emerging consumer and industry trends and their impact on business. Additionally, leaders will determine and adopt the most practical and applicable technological solutions for business as well as network with the industries best minds, share ideas, and innovative concepts.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony

Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400