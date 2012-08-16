New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading food and beverage industry executives.
- Provides data on the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of supplier companies in the food and beverages industry.
- Provides insight into the marketing behaviors of the global food and beverage industry and market competition for supplier companies.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading food and beverage industry executives. It analyzes how spending activities of the suppliers are set to change in the food and beverage industry in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the category-level spending behavior of leading supply decision makers. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 210 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 29% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by Canadean accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior supply decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on supplier expenditure.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides historical marketing expenditure by supplier type and region.
- This report provides analysis on the changing spending behavior of suppliers by product and category.
