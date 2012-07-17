Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- CEO Opinions on Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Hotel Industry in 2012–2013: Survey Intelligence” is a new report by Timetric that analyzes C-level executives responses to understand how marketing spend activity and marketing sales behaviors and strategies are set to change in 2012–2013. This also examines hotel industry supplier media spend, marketing and sales strategies and business practices. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets and selection criteria of suppliers and marketing agencies. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.



Scope

The report features the opinions of global hotel industry respondents related to the following:

- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure

- Future spending outlook on media channels

- Marketing agency selection criteria



Reasons to Buy

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and direction of spend in the future

- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs

- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers



To view table of contents for this market reports please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/85836/ceo-opinions-on-supplier-marketing-spend-activity-marketing-and-sales-behaviors-and-strategies-in-the-global-hotel-industry-in-20122013-survey-intelligence.html