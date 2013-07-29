Supplier of Camping, Fishing and Other Outdoor Sports Gear Pleased to Now Be Accepting Bitcoin

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Bitcoins are a kind of cryptocurreny, they can be transferred from user to user without the use banks, card processors, e-wallets or other financial institutions. They cannot be interfered with or printed by governments and central banks. Bitcoins are believed to have been thought up and created by Satoshi Nakamoto, since the financial crisis the Bitcoin idea has become very popular, due to the way the system works and its limited supply some users view it as a kind of virtual gold.



In the current day and age all countries use a similar monetary system to create their currency, this currency is known as "fiat currency" which is not really backed by much other than faith in the issuing banks government and the world financial system, money can be created by central banks like the Federal Reserve who are currently creating money at record levels. What many people don't realise is that even retail banks can create money out of thin air, a system known as fractional reserve banking. Some people believe that as banks like the Federal Reserve create more money commodities such as Gold, Oil, Silver, etc. will rise in value. This money printing and speculation interest have led to an increase in the value of Bitcoin, Bitcoin like commodities has a limited supply.



According to wikipedia the number of new Bitcoins created in each update is halved every 4 years until the year 2140 when this number will round down to zero. At that time no more Bitcoins will be added into circulation and the total number of Bitcoins will have reached a maximum of 21 million Bitcoins.[1][10] To accommodate this limit, each Bitcoin is subdivided down to eight decimal places; forming 100 million smaller units called satoshis per Bitcoin. You can learn more about the currency and Bitcoins here.



Due to the rapid increase in Bitcoin interest and value an ever-growing number of online retailers have begun to start accepting the cryptocurreny as payment for their goods and services, one such retailer is Wild Blue Sports. Wild Blue Sports say that their aim is to "provide the best products and invest in new and cutting edge solutions which benefit you and the outdoors".



Bitcoin owners and users can now use their Bitcoins to purchase hunting equipment, camping supplies and survival gear. Everyone involved with Wild Blue Sports has a passion for the great outdoors, the sites founders believe that because of this in-depth knowledge they can source the best value equipment for their customers whether they buy with Bitcoin or not.