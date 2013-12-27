Suppliers of Quality Phone Equipment TelcoDepot.com Provide iPhone Accessories Because Mishaps Occur

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- In today’s world it is as common to see someone holding their iPhone in the morning rush as it is to see them holding a cup of coffee. TelcoDepot.com, providers of high end phone brands including Avaya, Allworx and telephone system equipment and VoIP phones, understands that mobile phone mishaps occur at some point to most users. They are proud to offer a line of iPhone accessories for when these lapses in safety occur.



Square Trade, a San Francisco based provider of mobile phone insurance, has compiled a clumsy index announcing the states with the most smartphone tragedies. Florida ranks at number 2 on their clumsy index for the amount of accidental iPhone disasters in the nation. As is no surprise, water is the culprit in the majority of iPhone deaths and mishaps. Whether damaged while sunbathing on the beach or accidental drownings in backyard pools, Florida has seen a 99 percent increase in iPhone insurance claims in recent years.



Washington, D.C. fared worse at number 1 while Georgia, New Jersey and Utah round out the top 5. Not all accidents mean complete destruction of these smartphones. Some users simply misplace or damage parts on vacations or at sporting events. Locally, these unfortunate occurrences can be rectified.



“Like the rest of the world, we are at a loss without our iPhones. We depend on our smartphones to keep us connected to both our personal and professional lives. We are proud to offer these iPhone products to make life a bit easier,” says a TelcoDepot.com spokesperson.



With over 20 years in the telephone industry, TelcoDepot.com staff members are experts at providing communications solutions to their customers. With the iPhone craze, they have become well versed in the many accidents that can befall an iPhone. TelcoDepot.com provides power adapters, external battery cases, speaker docks and much more.



TelcoDepot.com is dedicated to assisting their customers in all areas of telephone solutions. Whether it’s your beloved iPhone or business telephone system, TelcoDepot.com’s knowledgeable staff of professionals is always available. With 2013 coming to a close, TelcoDepot.com wishes all iPhone users a safe and healthy New Year.



To learn more about TelcoDepot.com’s iPhone accessories, please visit http://www.telcodepot.com/guide/iphone/234. Call their educated customer service representatives at 1-800-390-1200 for information on the best telephone services for your business.



About TelcoDepot.com

TelcoDepot.com is a supplier of top quality communications equipment. They are experts in business phone system solutions such as VoIP services, video conferencing equipment, video surveillance and phone system installation. TelcoDepot.com’s highly educated and committed staff of professionals takes pride in carefully guiding customers in the selection of a business telephone system that offers the most functionality and features at a great price.