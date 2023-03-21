Supply Chain Analytics Market Size Is Estimated to Be Worth Around $13.5 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- According to a research report "Supply Chain Analytics Market Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis & Forecasting, and Spend & Procurement Analytics), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the supply chain analytics market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2022 to USD 13.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. The region's supply chain analytics market is expanding as a result of the fast-paced infrastructure development, widespread acceptance of digital technologies, and rise in real-time data in supply chain organizations. The expansion of the supply chain analytics market in the area is attributed to the cutting-edge products provided by different vendors that concentrate on supplying dashboards for analysis to make strategic business choices.



Browse 247 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 275 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Supply Chain Analytics Market"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139106911



Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The supply chain analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to its flexibility, scalability, and affordability, the cloud deployment approach is being adopted more quickly than the on-premises strategy. It gives an organization greater control over the server, infrastructure, and systems, allowing them to be set up to meet specific business needs. The cloud deployment strategy offers improved performance, more control, and fewer dangers. It also offers characteristics that are user-friendly, versatile, and economical. These solutions are easier to set up physically, need less upkeep, and are always accessible from anywhere at any time.



SMEs segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The supply chain analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of large enterprises and SMEs. The CAGR of the SMEs is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Due to its flexibility, scalability, and lower costs, the supply chain analytics market for SMEs is predicted to grow. Supply chain analytics products and services would generate income for SMEs, produce the necessary results, and boost operational effectiveness. But still SMEs have three major obstacles, including finance, expertise, and scalability.



APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



Due to the expansion of e-commerce and real-time customer analytics, data is becoming an essential part of the supply chain ecosystem. There is a need for security since the amount of data is expanding so quickly. Organizations and governments are concentrating on a strong defence architecture in response to the rising incidence of cyberattacks and a developing cyberwar in the area. As Industry 4.0 and digital technologies develop, data is offering businesses a competitive edge, helping to address a number of supply chain sector challenges. Organizations may link and monitor every stage of the supply chain process, freely share data between departments, and get insights to improve efficiency and decision-making by implementing a digital supply chain strategy.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139106911



Major vendors in the global supply chain analytics market are SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Software AG (Germany), MicroStrategy (US), Tableau (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO (US), Cloudera (US), Logility (US), Savi Technology (US), Infor (US), RELEX Solutions (Finland), TARGIT(Denmark), Voxware (US), The AnyLogic Company (US), Antuit (US), Axway (US), AIMMS (Netherlands), BRIDGEi2i (India), Domo (US), Datameer (US), 1010data(US), Rosslyn Analytics(UK), Manhattan Associates (US), Salesforce (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Dataiku (US), Intugine Technologies (India), Lumachain (Australia), Hum Industrial Technology (US), Pafaxe (UK), SS Supply Chain Solutions (US), and DataFactZ (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/supply-chain-analytic-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/supply-chain-analytic.asp