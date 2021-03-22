Supply Chain Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : IBM, SAP, Birst, Kinaxis

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Supply chain analytics helps in improving operational efficiency by deploying various techniques such as predictive modelling, machine learning and others mathematical and statistical tools. Existing supply chain analytics does not guarantee effective modeling of trade-offs, supply chain cycles, profitability and proper inventory management. Also,



Major Players in This Report Include,

SAS Institute Inc. [United States], SAP SE [Germany], IBM Corporation [United States], Oracle Corporation [United States], Sage Clarity Systems [United States], Kinaxis Inc. [ Canada], MicroStrategy Inc. [United States], Genpact Ltd. [United States], Capgemini Group [France], Birst [United States]



Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Market Drivers

Growing Need to Enhance Operational and Supply Chain Efficiencies

Huge Data Influx in Supply Chain Demands Effective Analytics Solutions



Market Trend

Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Supply Chain Analytics

Use of Big Data to Ease the Supply Chain Analytics



Restraints

Issues Related with Data Security

Lack of Accuracy and Reliability in Data Sets



Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce to Manage the Services

Low Adoption of Advanced Analytical Technologies Owing to Unwillingness Among Enterprise



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Supply Chain Analytics market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Supply Chain Analytics market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Supply Chain Analytics market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Supply Chain Analytics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

The report highlights Supply Chain Analytics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Supply Chain Analytics, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Supply Chain Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Supply Chain Analytics Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Logistics Analytics, Manufacturing Analytics, Planning & Procurement, Sales & Operations Analytics, Visualization & Reporting), End Users (Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, High Technology Products, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise))

5.1 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Supply Chain Analytics Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Supply Chain Analytics Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



