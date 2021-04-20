Supply Chain Analytics Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 202

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies and growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs are some key factors driving global supply chain analytics market growth



The global supply chain analytics market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies is expected to drive revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



The cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics solutions across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.



Increasing adoption of demand analysis & forecasting solutions among end-users to reduce inventory cost is expected to drive revenue growth of the demand analysis and forecasting segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.



Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, and Savi Technologies, Inc.



The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market on the basis of deployment, component, solution, end-use, and region:



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supplier performance analytics

Inventory analytics

Demand analysis and forecasting

Spend & procurement analytics

Transportation & logistics analytics



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Others



Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Supply Chain Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Supply Chain Analytics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs



4.2.2.3. Rising numbers of business data volume generated by various industries



4.2.2.4. Increasing adoption of big data technologies across various industries



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The lack of skilled professionals



4.2.3.2. Concerns regarding data security and privacy



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Supply Chain Analytics Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028



5.1.1. Cloud



5.1.2. On-premises







Chapter 6. Supply Chain Analytics Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028



6.1.1. Services



6.1.2. Solution



Chapter 7. Supply Chain Analytics Market By Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



