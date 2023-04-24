NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Accenture plc (Ireland), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), DHL International GmbH (Germany), FedEx Corporation (United States), GEODIS (France), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), TATA Consultancy Services Limited (India), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States), Zensar Technologies Limited (India), Legacy Logistics (United States), HCL Technologies (India), TWI USA, LLC (United States), XPO Logistics, Inc. (United States).



Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) includes the outsourcing services for companies. It is an innovative new approach to supply chain that allows companies to generate a 4-5x return on investment by partnering with one service partner to support all or part of their supply chain needs including procurement, production control, manufacturing, quality, warehousing, and logistics. This service helps companies drive more value across the enterprise. Leading companies are adopting supply chain as a service for part or all of their supply chain operational needs quickly develop a competitive advantage over their competition. This is driving the demand for supply chain as a service market growth.



In October 2019, Resilinc, the leading provider of cognitive supply chain monitoring and mitigation solutions, and Flex, the global design and manufacturing company entered into a partnership to have next-generation supply chain monitoring, analytics, and collaboration applications.



Influencing Market Trend

- Integration of Blockchain Technology

Market Drivers

- Capability to Quickly Deliver High Impact Enterprise Class Solutions with Minimal Disruption

- Growth of Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

- Increase in Requirement for Managing Logistics Services

Opportunities:

- Omni-Channel Supply Chain Approach

- Use of Advanced Robotics And Machine Learning in Supply Chain

Challenges:

- Increased Supply Chain Complexity



Analysis by Type (Solution, Service), Application (Order Management, Warehouse Management, Logistics Management,, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)), Industry (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



