Accenture plc (Ireland), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), DHL International GmbH (Germany), FedEx Corporation (United States), GEODIS (France), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), TATA Consultancy Services Limited (India), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States), Zensar Technologies Limited (India), Legacy Logistics (United States), HCL Technologies (India), TWI USA, LLC (United States), XPO Logistics, Inc. (United States)



Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) includes the outsourcing services for companies. It is an innovative new approach to supply chain that allows companies to generate a 4-5x return on investment by partnering with one service partner to support all or part of their supply chain needs including procurement, production control, manufacturing, quality, warehousing, and logistics. This service helps companies drive more value across the enterprise. Leading companies are adopting supply chain as a service for part or all of their supply chain operational needs quickly develop a competitive advantage over their competition. This is driving the demand for supply chain as a service market growth.

In October 2019, Resilinc, the leading provider of cognitive supply chain monitoring and mitigation solutions, and Flex, the global design and manufacturing company entered into a partnership to have next-generation supply chain monitoring, analytics, and collaboration applications.



by Type (Solution, Service), Application (Order Management, Warehouse Management, Logistics Management,, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)), Industry (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Others)



Market Trend

- Integration of Blockchain Technology



Market Drivers

- Capability to Quickly Deliver High Impact Enterprise Class Solutions with Minimal Disruption

- Growth of Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

- Increase in Requirement for Managing Logistics Services



Market Challenges

- Increased Supply Chain Complexity



Geographically Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



