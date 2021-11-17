Supply Chain Crisis Fails to Slow Construction Sector Growth

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- The supply chain crisis has been a rolling topic in the UK news over the past year. However, despite many recent troubles, there is one sector that appears to be shrugging off the impact of this difficult time - the construction industry. Despite being one of the sectors most affected by the supply chain crisis, UK construction achieved considerable output growth in October. In fact, the most recent data shows that industry recovery accelerated from the eight-month low that affected construction in September. While the main driver for this growth remains residential construction, there was also a notable increase in the commercial part of the sector. The supply chain crisis continues to affect many sectors with staff shortages and delays in receiving materials some of the biggest issues. It has affected almost every industry and put incredible pressure on those in supply chain jobs. However, despite the fact that those problems persist, recovery looks possible.



Established in 2004, DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain, providing support for talented people looking for supply chain jobs at organisations worldwide. As well as supply chain jobs the firm also specialises in hiring for procurement, logistics and technical operations and has a broad spectrum of experience working with employers as diverse as international brands and small and up and coming start-ups. The way that DSJ Global is able to use a mix of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions is what makes this possible. That and the resources that the firm has established over the years, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of connections with organisations all over the UK, and beyond. Streamlining the process of recruitment to ensure that it provides peace of mind to all those involved and is more efficient and effective is what drives the work that DSJ Global does.



The international element to DSJ Global operations comes from being part of a 1,000+ strong global workforce operating in many different locations. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which has a reach that expands across 6 countries. When it comes to supply chain jobs, working with a hiring partner with this kind of worldwide reach is a significant advantage. DSJ Global also invests heavily in its own people, ensuring that consultants receive regular ongoing training and are always working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different supply chain jobs available via the firm today, as well as a wealth of other roles in procurement, logistics and technical operations. These include Team Leader Production Planning, Senior Warehouse Manager, Supply and Demand Planning Expert, Head of Production and Supply Planning and Logistics Director [Automotive].



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



