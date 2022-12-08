NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Supply Chain Finance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Supply Chain Finance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Citigroup (United States), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Spain), Scotiabank (Canada), Santander Group (Spain), UniCredit (Italy), DBS Bank (Singapore), Standard Chartered (United Kingdom), Standard Bank (South Africa), Orbian Corporation (United States), BNP Paribas (France).



Definition: Supply chain finance is also called supplier finance or reverse factoring. It is a combination of technology-based business and financing processes. It is a term describing a set of technology-based solutions that purpose to lower financing costs and improve business efficiency for buyers and sellers linked in a sales transaction. It offers short-term credit that optimizes working capital for buyers and sellers. It provides a range of financing and risk mitigation solutions. Increasing application of supply chain finance to support business growth and the growing demand from larger corporates are the major factors that drive the global market growth.



On 12th January 2022, Citigroup has launched Sustainability-linked Supply Chain Finance (SSCF) program. The aim of launching a new program is to support clients as they advance their ESG priorities, improve the resilience of their supply chains, and manage their working capital needs. The programs benefit companies and their suppliers as they prioritize their working capital positions.



Market Opportunities:

Surging Integration of Financial and Non-financial Solutions



Market Trends:

The popularity of New Analytics Driven Solutions

Increasing Constrained Bank Credit



Market Drivers:

Evolution of Global Supply Chains with an Increasing Number of Suppliers and Transactions

Scarcity of Capital and Increasing Credit Arbitrage



The Global Supply Chain Finance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Loans, Purchasing Order Finance, Factoring and Invoice Discounting), Business Model (B2B, B2C), Organization Size (SMEs, Large), End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), Service (Orders and Invoicing, Data and Risk Analytics, Stock and Distribution Management, Accounts and Collection Management, Others)



Global Supply Chain Finance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Supply Chain Finance market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Supply Chain Finance

-To showcase the development of the Supply Chain Finance market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Supply Chain Finance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Supply Chain Finance

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Supply Chain Finance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Supply Chain Finance Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Supply Chain Finance market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Supply Chain Finance Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Supply Chain Finance Market Production by Region Supply Chain Finance Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Supply Chain Finance Market Report:

Supply Chain Finance Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Supply Chain Finance Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Supply Chain Finance Market

Supply Chain Finance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

Supply Chain Finance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

Supply Chain Finance Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Loans, Purchasing Order Finance, Factoring and Invoice Discounting}

Supply Chain Finance Market Analysis by Application

Supply Chain Finance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Supply Chain Finance Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Supply Chain Finance market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Supply Chain Finance near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Supply Chain Finance market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



