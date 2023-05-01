Supply Chain Finance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : UniCredit, Citigroup, Standard Chartered, Orbian

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Supply Chain Finance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Supply Chain Finance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Citigroup (United States), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Spain), Scotiabank (Canada), Santander Group (Spain), UniCredit (Italy), DBS Bank (Singapore), Standard Chartered (United Kingdom), Standard Bank (South Africa), Orbian Corporation (United States), BNP Paribas (France)



Scope of the Report of Supply Chain Finance

Supply chain finance is also called supplier finance or reverse factoring. It is a combination of technology-based business and financing processes. It is a term describing a set of technology-based solutions that purpose to lower financing costs and improve business efficiency for buyers and sellers linked in a sales transaction. It offers short-term credit that optimizes working capital for buyers and sellers. It provides a range of financing and risk mitigation solutions. Increasing application of supply chain finance to support business growth and the growing demand from larger corporates are the major factors that drive the global market growth.



On 12th January 2022, Citigroup has launched Sustainability-linked Supply Chain Finance (SSCF) program. The aim of launching a new program is to support clients as they advance their ESG priorities, improve the resilience of their supply chains, and manage their working capital needs. The programs benefit companies and their suppliers as they prioritize their working capital positions.



The Global Supply Chain Finance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Loans, Purchasing Order Finance, Factoring and Invoice Discounting), Business Model (B2B, B2C), Organization Size (SMEs, Large), End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), Service (Orders and Invoicing, Data and Risk Analytics, Stock and Distribution Management, Accounts and Collection Management, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Surging Integration of Financial and Non-financial Solutions



Market Drivers:

- Scarcity of Capital and Increasing Credit Arbitrage

- Evolution of Global Supply Chains with an Increasing Number of Suppliers and Transactions



Market Trend:

- Increasing Constrained Bank Credit

- The popularity of New Analytics Driven Solutions

- Technological Advancement over the Globe



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Supply Chain Finance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Supply Chain Finance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Supply Chain Finance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Supply Chain Finance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Supply Chain Finance Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Supply Chain Finance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Supply Chain Finance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



