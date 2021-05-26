Supply Chain Jobs in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- The role of supply chain managers has become ever more intense over the last decade. SCM links the entire manufacturing process, from raw material processing and distribution to effective production, logistics processes for moving goods to manufacturers and consumers, and ever systems for returning unwanted or faulty products. External forces outside the manufacturing companies' reach affect this increasingly dynamic ecosystem of processes. It's important to realise that consumers consider the supply chain and the manufacturers to be the same entity.



After its establishment in 2008, DSJ Global has worked to provide businesses across Germany and Europe with peace of mind when it comes to their most pressing market challenge: talent acquisition. The firm specialises in sourcing talent for planning jobs and procurement jobs as well as those looking to develop manufacturing careers. The firm recognises that every recruiting process is distinct and therefore have created a global network of top executives, logisticians and engineers to help them build on their business expertise. DSJ Global employs over 750 people in 12 office bases around the world who are regularly trained in the best-of-breed recruiting technologies and strategies to yield optimal outcomes for both clients and candidates. The firm is the preferred recruitment agency for hundreds of leading global enterprises as part of the acclaimed Phaidon International Group. DSJ Global partners with a diverse range of organisations, from dynamic start-ups to established global enterprises to provide their prospects with a myriad of options when it comes to lading their dream career.



Logistics, technical operations, supply chain management, and procurement are among the specialised industries for which DSJ Global provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions. The firm believes that what each professional give to their company should be given back in return, each candidate should expect as much from their careers as is expected from their end-to-end supply chain management. There is a plethora of fantastic career opportunities currently available through DSJ Global including: Global IT Buyer, Logistics Manager, Sales Manager – Outbound Network Development, Senior Catman Speciality Chemicals, Sr Procurement Manager, AB Buyers – Automotive, Commodity Manager – Electronics, Global Category Manager Chemicals & Polymers, Vice President Quality & HSE, Chemical Production Manager, Supply Chain Manager, and Purchasing Manager – Packaging. DSJ Global's consultants are dedicated to supporting each candidate through every stage of the recruitment process from source to hire to ensure they have all the guidance they need.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.