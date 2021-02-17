Supply Chain Jobs – The Environment and Supply Chain Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Over the past few years, organisations around the world have incorporated environmental practices into their work in an effort to protect the world against the effects of global warming by working towards a more sustainable way of functioning. According to the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), "the supply network for a typical consumer product accounts for more than 80% of the associated greenhouse gas emissions and more than 90% of the associated impacts on air, land, water, biodiversity and geological resources." There are many ways in which operations within the supply chain industry can be altered to decrease environmental damage. By scrutinising factors such as accessibility, control and interconnectedness, policies that contribute to a greener future for the supply chain industry can be established.



Since the company's formation in 2008, DSJ Global have worked diligently towards a common goal of providing businesses around the world with permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations and offer a Preferred Partnership Programme. DSJ Global have implemented an international approach in the search for talent by utilising a recruitment beyond borders initiative, combined with an innovative approach to recruiting which ensures ongoing training with state of the art hiring tools. Thanks to their pioneering approach, DSJ Global have been able to accomplish an enormous amount of growth within the industry, securing their place as the leading talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process.



Thanks to the company's network of one million international mid-to-senior professionals, DSJ Global are able to provide clients and candidates with a wealth of opportunity to develop and learn. The company offers market trend-based research alongside periodic reports to provide clients with risk awareness, which is even more important throughout 2021 after the disruptions of 2020.



Currently, there are roles available throughout the UK and Europe for supply chain and logistics professionals, which include: European R&D Procurement Manager, Commodity Buyer, Indirect Procurement Transformation, Team lead MRO procurement, Global Head of Real Estate and FM procurement, Indirect Category management, S&OP and Demand Planner, Warehousing and Transportation manager and many more. Presently, there is a variety of opportunities available for diligent professionals in the logistics and supply chain industries. Reach out to DSJ Global's attentive team today to explore your career options or start the search for fresh and exciting talent.



It's hard to name a workplace that hasn't been affected by issues in procurement and a disrupted supply chain due to the effects of 2020. This past year upset established supply chain standards and traditions, forcing companies and their staff to adapt quickly to deliver critical goods and services to consumers around the world. To thrive during such uncertain times, workers in these industries must continue to reflect on the measures they took to overcome 2020 challenges and work through pandemic-related delays.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global UK

DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.