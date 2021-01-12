Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Supply Chain Management Market Size study, by Component (Solution and Services), by Solution Type (Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Sourcing & Procurement, Supply Chain Planning and Manufacturing Execution System), by User Type (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), by Application (Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., IBM Corporation. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global Supply Chain Management Market is valued approximately at USD 15.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Supply Chain Management Software is a real-time analytical platform, and is used to execute supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationship and controlling associated business processes. This software manages the flow of products and various kinds of information across the supply chain network as well as strengthens the supply chain operations of any organization. This software is used in wide range of application such as transportation & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail & consumer goods, food & beverages, automotive and others. Factors such as development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility as well as demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 08th January 2019, SAP SE launched intelligent supply chain for assets customer initiative. This solution will improve the quality of intelligence enterprise solutions by integrating demand, maintenance and supply planning. However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises is the major factor restraining the growth of global Supply Chain Management market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Supply Chain Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rise in spending on transportation & logistics, which is boosting the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chain. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., IBM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component: Solution, Services



By Solution Type: Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Sourcing & Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Manufacturing Execution System



By User Type: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises



By Application: Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Others



By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Supply Chain Management Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Supply Chain Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Supply Chain Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Supply Chain Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Supply Chain Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Supply Chain Management Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Supply Chain Management Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Supply Chain Management Market, by Solution Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Supply Chain Management Market by Solution Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Supply Chain Management Market, by User Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Supply Chain Management Market by User Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by User Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 8. Global Supply Chain Management Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Supply Chain Management Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 9. Global Supply Chain Management Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Supply Chain Management Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Supply Chain Management Market

9.3. Europe Supply Chain Management Market Snapshot



....Continued



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



