Supply Chain Management Software Market Outlook, Current Strategies and Growth by Top Companies: SAP, Oracle, JDA Software

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. SCM software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system and helps end-users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.



The growth of the global SCM software market is driven by advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, an increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and an increase in security & privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and growth in trend Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.



Major Key Players of the Supply Chain Management Software Market are:

SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.



The global supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented on the basis of the deployment model, user type, industry vertical, product, and region. Based on the deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud-based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, and others. According to the product, it is classified into the transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Supply Chain Management Software Market covered are:

On-premise

Cloud-Based



Major Applications of Supply Chain Management Software Market covered are:

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software

Manufacturing Execution System



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Supply Chain Management Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Supply Chain Management Software market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Supply Chain Management Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Supply Chain Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Supply Chain Management Software industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



