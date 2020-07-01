Supply Chain Management Software Market Report Covers Growing Strategies Used by Top Key Players

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. SCM software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.



The Supply chain management (SCM) software report addresses the rapidly changing market scenario, as well as the initial and future impact assessments. The study looks at all major market aspects with an expert opinion on the current state of the industry as well as historical evidence. Supply chain management (SCM) software market report is a detailed study of growth, investment opportunities, market statistics, analyses of increasing competition, key players, revenues, industry facts, demand and developments, important figures, sales, prices, gross margins, business strategies, market shares, main regions.



Major Players Covered in this Report are:

SAP

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump

Kinaxis Inc.

IBM Corporation



The higher rate of rivalry in the worldwide Supply chain management (SCM) software market has led to peculiarness, efficiency, and contrivance among the top market-leading players. SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) and Supply chain management (SCM) software market PEST (Political, Economic, Socio-cultural, and technological) analysis conducted helps in understanding market layouts. In addition to this, this report provides worldwide Supply chain management (SCM) software industry information about CAGR rate, safety responsibilities, the floating system of the market, developmental strategy, and execution of the plan.



BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise

Cloud Based



BY USER TYPE

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Others



BY PRODUCT

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement Software

Manufacturing Execution System



The global supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical, product, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, and others. According to product, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global supply chain management software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.



Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.



Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.



Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology



1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings



3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies



3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2018*

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2018* (%)

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2018*



3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics



3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in industrial-grade digital technology

3.5.1.2. Increase in inclination towards cloud based supply chain management software

3.5.1.3. Growing need for improved supply chain visibility



3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations

3.5.2.2. Growing Security and Privacy Concerns



3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rising demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software

3.5.3.2. Growth in Internet of Things (IoT)



CHAPTER 4: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL



4.1. Overview

4.2. On-premise



4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country



4.3. On-demand/Cloud-based



4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY USER TYPE



5.1. Overview

5.2. SMEs



5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country



5.3. Large Enterprises



5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

…



