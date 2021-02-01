Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The global supply chain management market size was valued at $17.83 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $38.41billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.



The latest market research report, titled 'Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market research study. The report comprises an in-depth investigation of the Supply Chain Management Solutions market, underlining the latest growth trends and Supply Chain Management Solutions market dynamics.



Supply chain management software gives a real-time analytical platform, which runs the flow of product and information across the supply chain network. This software is created to enhance and strengthen the supply chain operations in an organization by managing production, inventory, sourcing, transportation, and supervising the product demand.



The global Supply Chain Management Solutions industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR. As per the latest research report published by Market Expertz, the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry. A detailed synopsis of the Supply Chain Management Solutions market valuation, revenue estimation, and market statistics is a key component of the report.



Competitive Landscape



The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this Supply Chain Management Solutions market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



Supply Chain Management Solutions Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:



SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and others



Supply Chain Management Solutions Market segmentation by Type, can be divided into:



By Component



Solution

Services



By Solution Type



Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Sourcing & Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Manufacturing Execution System



By User Type



Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Supply Chain Management Solutions Market segmentation by Application, can be divided into:



Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Other



Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Supply Chain Management Solutions market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:



Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets



Key Highlights of the Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Report:



Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Product Mix Matrix

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

R&D Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Competitive Analysis

Vendor Management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological advancements



TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market



Chapter 1. Supply Chain Management Solutions MARKET SYNOPSIS



1.1. Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2027



Chapter 3. INDICATIVE METRICS



3.1. Macro Indicators



Chapter 4. Supply Chain Management Solutions MARKET SEGMENTATION & IMPACT ANALYSIS



4.1. Supply Chain Management Solutions Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Price Trend Analysis



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.5.1. Power Of Suppliers



4.5.2. Power Of Buyers



4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes



4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants



4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry



Continued....



