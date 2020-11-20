Supply Chain Planning Software Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 : Blue Yonder, Infor, Epicor

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Supply Chain Planning Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Supply Chain Planning Software Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), Blue Yonder (United States), Infor (United States), Manhattan Associates (United States), Epicor (United States), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), HighJump (United States), Basware (Finland), Coupa (United States), IBM (United States), PTC (United States), Dassault Systèmes (France) and BluJay (United States)



Brief Overview on Supply Chain Planning Software

With the supply chain planning software, companies can take care of the supply chains and manage all of the logistics related to operations. It manages inventory, supplier relationships, sales channels, and invoice management. The software detects errors or inefficiencies in supply chain management or in sales networks, improves storage, and automates the purchasing process. It also enables the combination of the various tools that are required in the logistics process and thus helps with the entire supply chain management. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruptions, and by having a financial impact on businesses and financial markets. The COVID-19 outbreak is affecting many aspects such as flight cancellations. Travel bans and quarantines; Restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries declared a state of emergency; massive supply chain slowdown; Volatility in the stock markets; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about the future.



Supply Chain Planning Software Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android), Device Used (Desktop, Laptops, Tablet, Mobile), Features (Inventory management, Real-Time, End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility, Billing Management, Forecasting Tools, Supply Chain Analytics, Others)



Market Drivers

- Demand for Better Collaboration and Information Flow in the Companies for Enhanced Service

- Growing Logistics Industry Worldwide with the Rising COVID-19 Situation



Market Trend

- The Demand for Supply Chain Planning has Increased with the Widespread Popularity of E-commerce

- Introduction of Artificial Intelligence in the Supply Chain Planning Software



Restraints

- Stringent Regulatory Guideline with the Supply Chain Planning Software

- Competition in Supply Chain Planning Software with Presence of Substitute Solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Supply Chain Planning Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Supply Chain Planning Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Supply Chain Planning Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



