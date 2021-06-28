London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- One of the biggest questions in supply chain technical operations today remains how to adapt to the current challenges that have created fairly turbulent times for many businesses. This isn't just about the impact of the pandemic but other big shifts that have taken place in recent months, including the exit of the UK from the European Union, despite a trade deal. Extended global supply networks are going to continue to be interrupted and put under pressure in the coming years and businesses need to ask key questions, such as what physical footprint is needed, how can supply chains be simplified and how can businesses prepare for unpredictable peaks in demand? The answers likely lie in focusing on innovation, customer experience, quality and cost to ensure that products and services can be delivered without a great deal of complexity via supply chains that are resilient enough to remain operational even when conditions deteriorate. Focusing on the basics - and getting those right first - is going to be essential.



DSJ Global has been supporting organisations in supply chain technical operations since the firm was first established in 2008. With an extensive reach that covers major strategic locations in the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham, the firm has worked to solve the key challenge of talent for businesses throughout the industry. The team at DSJ Global has expertise in recruitment across the sector, including supply chain technical operations, as well as procurement and logistics. Permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions are designed to fit organisations individually and to provide the best alignment where hiring strategy is concerned. Talented people are able to make career-defining next moves and organisations looking to hire for resilience and growth can make connections with the best people. As well as a wealth of nationwide UK insight the firm also has a unique global perspective that comes from being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group.



If there is one thing that DSJ Global understands it's the importance of people, not just to businesses in supply chain technical operations but right across procurement and in the recruitment industry too. The firm invests heavily in its own team, including when it comes to ongoing training, and provides best-in-class technology and strategies to ensure the firm is always at the cutting edge of its field. With the UK such a vital part of the global procurement market and, particularly in the light of the upheaval that businesses have faced here in recent times, DSJ Global offers a streamlined and simple approach to hiring that is designed to be optimised, swift and full of possibilities. There are now a wide range of roles available via DSJ Global in the UK, including: Employment & Benefits Council, Senior Buyer [Semiconductors], Strategic Operations Logistics Buyer and Strategic Buyer [Transportation & Warehousing].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



