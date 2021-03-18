Supply Chain Technologies – Careers Throughout the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Since 2016, Uber freight has allowed independent truckers and van drivers to connect with shippers and freight forwarders. 2021 has seen the ongoing development of the San Francisco-founded company via its introduction of 'Market Access'. This strategic procurement channel enables shippers to source capacity in real-time whilst maintaining market visibility and control over cost. This feature also allows the user to access competitive rates on inconsistent volume, which is especially vital in a tight market. Furthermore, Market Access guarantees price transparency and it has been developed to enable shippers to pay carriers the costs incurred over the Uber Freight marketplace, plus an agreed-to fee upon delivery.



DSJ Global are a specialist recruitment firm who provide end-to-end supply chain talent across the globe, to both candidates and companies alike. Since 2008, DSJ Global's team of visionary advisors have worked ardently to develop their network of one million mid-to-senior level consultants with specialist local knowledge of the US markets and an international outlook on the logistics and supply chain sectors. As a result of their extensive network, which covers over 60 countries and 12 office bases, DSJ Global has access to a multitude of innovative recruiting tools. DSJ Global provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International Group they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 leading global companies. DSJ Global works collaboratively with organizations of varying sizes, from bold start-ups to booming global firms, providing a range of business and career opportunities to potential candidates and companies.



From logistics and technical operations through to procurement and supply chain careers the company has a wide range of positions available, and with the guidance and advice of DSJ Global's ambitious advisors, you can rest assured that the process from source to hire is in expert hands. At present, roles available through DSJ Global include: Purchasing Associate, Strategic Sourcing Manager – Chemicals Procurement, Supply Chain Director – Pharmaceuticals Industry, Supply Chain Commercialization Manager, Plant Manager, Director – Supply Chain Network and Modeling, Senior Operations & Strategic Projects Manager and Raw Material Procurement Manager. Get in contact with DSJ Global today to source business-critical talent for your organization. Or speak to one of the team's friendly advisors who can offer unparalleled candidate advice, when it comes to securing a fantastic career with exciting progression and growth.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organizations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.