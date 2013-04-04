SupplyChainBrain Interviews John Hayes of Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- John Hayes, National Account Manager for Seegrid, the robotic industrial truck leader was recently interviewed by Bob Bowman, Managing Editor of SupplyChainBrain. The video topic was Robots in the Warehouse: A Progress Report. Hayes explained how to eliminate risk by automating portions of a company’s operation with simplistic automation.



Robots create jobs and help move workers to better, higher paying, fulfilling, and safer jobs, according to John Hayes. “Qualified workers are difficult to find. Automation doesn’t take satisfaction away. Automation is empowering, by eliminating labor in some areas, taking some non-value-added activities out of the process,”



Hayes shared how companies, such as American Packaging Corp., based in Columbus, Wisconsin, implemented robotics with no reduction in labor, and increases in productivity, sales, job satisfaction (with an increased employee skill set), work environment safety, and wages. The company added 9% in manufacturing jobs as a result of its robotic investment.



Robots are motion-controlled automation. Automation and robots create jobs. When automation and robotics are discussed and applied without appropriate communications, they make some plant-floor workers worry about continued employment. Truth is (and this isn’t necessarily intuitive when robots are first introduced to a site), automation saves manufacturing and other high-technology jobs. When automation is applied correctly, employees feel more valued and secure.



