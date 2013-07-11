SupplyChainBrain Talks with Seegrid Thought Leader John Hayes

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- In the July 10th issue of SupplyChainBrain, John Hayes, Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing with Seegrid, traces the history of robotics in distribution environments, and tells why robots do not automatically lead to a loss of jobs. In the feature entitled, “Robots in the Warehouse: A Progress Report”, Hayes challenges the notion that the use of robots always means a significant loss of people within a distribution facility.



Hayes, a respected industry thought leader, acknowledged that automated guided vehicles (AGVs) often result in some workforce reductions, but many applications of robotics end up improving the worker’s experience. They make possible the allocation of humans to more “value-added” positions, with better pay. They can also lead to efficiency increases that drive more volume through a facility.



“At the end of the day,” reported Hayes, “statistics have proved out that over the long term, there are actually more people in the warehouse after robotics have been deployed. There are sections where you need human thinking and interaction with the product,” says Hayes. “You can automate long-distance travel [within the warehouse], but it will be a very long time before we remove humans from manufacturing and distribution.”



The latest iteration of robotics is geared toward an intermediate level of automation, Hayes shared in SupplyChainBrain. A totally mechanized system can be difficult to justify in terms of return on investment. It’s somewhat more viable in Europe, where labor is more expensive to obtain, he says. In the U.S., warehouse managers are more concerned about going after the “low-hanging fruit” of operations that are ripe for automation.



The article and accompanying video may be seen at http://www.supplychainbrain.com/content/technology-solutions/warehouse-management/single-article-page/article/robots-in-the-warehouse-a-progress-report-1/.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry.



