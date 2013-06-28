Supplying Quality Material Handling Equipment and Industrial Supplies Worldwide at Wholesale Rates

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- In the industrial world, for carrying the various high level industrial operations effectively, proper tools and equipments are very necessary. The importance of Material handling equipment for instance is well accepted by all who have even a little knowledge of the manufacturing industries and without these types of equipment it is very difficult to run vital operations especially in the Aviation & Manufacturing industries.



A company called U.S. Industrial Supply Inc. is a reputed manufacturer and supplier of maintenance plus material handling equipment that are designed to serve best the purposes of the Aviation & Manufacturing industries. The company through its extensive range of material handing equipment and industrial supplies for the manufacturing industry aims at ‘Bringing Manufacturing Back to America’. The company offers its supplies to the various military as well as commercial entities. The company manufactures a vast range of Industrial supplies to cater to any of the industrial needs of its clients and among the various industrial supplies manufactured by the company, the high quality industrial ladder, work platforms, man lifts, and rolling ladder are the most noteworthy.



“Effective material handling is very crucial to moving goods & products safely and in a damage-free way. Our material handling equipment are high in quality, come with the most advanced features and are designed specifically in accordance with its application in the client’s industry. We have a special customization team which can handle all customization demands of clients quite excellently. Whether the customization demand is for a material handling equipment or for a work platform or for an industrial ladder, the experts of the team will assist the client with every detailed specification. Our rolling ladders strictly abide by the OSHA standards and are absolutely safe to use. Our company offers products at a highly discounted rate and this has made our products quite affordable for our clients. We have been able to win their trust and move ahead, leaving our competitors far behind” says a team member. The company ships its products worldwide and has emerged as a leading wholesale supplier of Material handling equipment & industrial supplies in the recent times. By visiting the company’s official website clients can easily browse the different product sections and select the product they are looking for.



“U.S. Industrial Supply Inc. is an amazing company. Their products are high quality and durable enough. I run a small-scale automobile manufacturing house and I bought two Access Stairway Ladders from this company. Their rates are very competitive; they ship their products fast and have an excellent customer care service” says a happy client. For more info visit www.maintenanceplatforms.net



