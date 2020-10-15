Support Activities for Metal Mining Market Global Insights and Top Manufacturers 2020 to 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global Support Activities For Metal Mining Market Research Report 2020-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Support Activities For Metal Mining Market are – CIMIC Group; PT United Tractors; Downer Blasting Services (DBS); Barminco Holdings Pty Limited; Boart Longyear



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Drilling Services - Support Activities For Metal Mining; Exploration Services - Support Activities For Metal Mining; Draining Services - Support Activities For Metal Mining; Others - Support Activities For Metal Mining

2) By Process: Underground; Opencast



Mining support companies are increasingly opting for 3D modeling technologies which reduce costs of discovery, improves prospecting and facilitates focused exploration. A geological 3D modeling tool provides computerized illustrations of earth crust based on geological and geophysical observations made on earth surface and earth crust. It also provides detailed mapping and visualization of structural data of prospective mining zones and supports companies in resource estimation of mines, thus aiding the stakeholders to better interpret the data. This technology enhances discovery efficiency and improves exploration success rate. For instance, BRGM, a leading geological exploration based in France, carried out 3D geological modeling at Gardanne coal basin.



The support activities for metal mining (except site preparation and related construction activities) market consists of sales of support activities for metal mining (except site preparation and related construction activities) services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities for mining and quarrying of metallic minerals and for extraction of metal ores. Exploration for these minerals is included in this market and it includes traditional prospecting methods, such as taking core samples and making geological observations at prospective sites (but not geophysical surveying and mapping services).

The global support activities for metal mining market is expected to decline from $136.4 billion in 2019 to $113.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 and reach $123.7 billion in 2023.



