Support System Down… Now Available for Viewing on Amazon and for Screenings at Other Events and Venues

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Support System Down… a gripping saga of the woes, suffering, and unjust treatment that is meted out to those families who experience an emotional upheaval due to the laxity of the family courts is now available for viewing on Amazon.



Director Angelo Lobo’s shocking documentary Support? System Down… that unveils the earth shattering failure of the Family Court Systems is now available for viewing on Amazon as well as for screening in law schools or other events. This documentary addresses numerous issues such as parental alienation, the stress of a divorce, and violence that erupt only due to the unfairness of the Family Court System. Support? System Down… is a gripping saga of the woes, suffering, and unjust treatment that is meted out to those families who experience an emotional upheaval due to the laxity of the family courts that are overburdened and flooded with more cases that the labor force can possible handle.



With expert insights from leading authorities and excerpts from highly relevant literature including books and published papers, this documentary offers an unbiased and uncut glimpse of the breakdown of the family unit as a whole. It exposes the inner workings of the Family Court Systems that have manipulated the law by wrongfully emphasizing on divorce and child support issue leading to the further breakdown of any semblance of dignity or self respect that a family could have towards the end of the grueling process. The ruthless system is not only forcing parents to give up any right they have to their children but it also exhorting exorbitant sums of money as a price for their freedom.



Producer Jeff Polinsky says, “Support takes an in-depth look at the child support system and the effects it has on every person involved. The stories will shock you, the information you receive from watching this movie will make you think hard about the problems with the system and what needs to be done to correct it” adding that “Not only an informative documentary but a very entertaining and heartfelt movie as well.”



To Rent the Movie off Amazon, visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B009CY3P7U



Those interested will also be able to buy the DVD and merchandise off the website http://supportthemovie.com



For more information, contact the Mr. Jeff Polinsky

Phone: (888) 997-9987

Email: Jeff Polinsky - info@supportthemovie.com