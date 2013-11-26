Support the Fund Raising Campaign of Heritage Ranch to Provide Prime Quality Beef to Cameroonians

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Heritage Ranch was established in the year 2007 and the operations of this ranch were formalized in 2011 as Heritage Ranch Company Limited. The herd of this establishment spreads across 1,600 hectares of land in Cameroon, which comprise oil palm trees, brachiaria grass, hundreds of white Fulani and gudali animals. The main objective of Heritage Ranch is to provide the people of Cameroon with good quality food at affordable prices.



A new campaign has been introduced through the website Indiegogo.com for raising funds for Heritage Ranch Abattoir and Cold Stores in Cameroon. The price paid by Cameroonians for beef products in the open air market is said to be extremely high. However, the purchasing power of the people from Cameroon is very low. As a result, they tend to purchase and consume the meats of endangered animals, which is likely to be extremely harmful for their health.



The open air market also delivers meat in unhygienic ways without using cold storage facilities and other methods to prevent dreadful bacteria. On the basis of their purchasing capacity, Cameroonians buy inexpensive, disease infested and rotten meat from such markets, which has been declared unfit for consumption. In order to change this situation, Heritage Ranch has come up with the idea of Heritage Ranch Abattoir and Cold Stores in Cameroon, with the purpose of delivering prime quality beef at most affordable rates.



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The website says, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to help Cameroonians gain access to quality animal protein at an affordable price; every contribution helps Cameroonians put healthy and affordable food on their tables. Please help spread the word about our campaign.”



The perks for contribution are categorized as $5 USD; The High Five, $15 USD; The High Fifteen, $20 USD; The Helping Hand, $30 USD; The Search Light, $40 USD; The Guiding Light, $50/100 USD; Wall of Fame, $250 USD; Pillar and $500 USD; Two Pillars and others. In addition, contributors can also choose from $1,000 USD; Four Pillars and $5,000 USD Rancher. Donating a good sum of money for a noble cause like this can make changes in the lives of thousands of people in Cameroon.



To get more information about the new campaign by Heritage Ranch, see http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/heritage-ranch-abattoir-and-cold-stores-in-cameroon



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