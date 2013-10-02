Support the Homeless, Abused Women and Students in Society with Scholarships and Meals Through Munroe's Jamaican Restaurant

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- The Munroe’s family has a dream they want to see come true. Marcia Miller, Program Manager Munroe's Outreach Arm together with other team members are all determined to see the success of this project. They are filled with passion; the love and zeal that they have also enables them to give support to the community and extend the same back at home in Jamaica. Munroe’s Jamaican Restaurant brings to Georgia – a restaurant that marries the Jamaican spirit of laughter and fun with authentic Jamaican cuisine. The friendly staff, food and cultural expressions in Munroe’s Jamaican Restaurant brings everybody the rich flavors of Jamaican foods and treats experienced when visiting the Islands. One of the aims of this project is to generate income through the restaurant to support the homeless, the abused women in society, scholarship and meals for students.



This is what the Project Manager says about the Munroe's Outreach Arm, “Apart from the usual, providing jobs to at least 10 persons and being responsible corporate citizens, we are more than a restaurant for the paying patron. We believe in paying it forward. If you love on people who cannot give to you in return, it will yield a better return in the end, when you can lift their burdens as they go through their struggles”.



Why Support this Project



As stated by the Chief Operating officer Elaine Reid says, “We are raising funds to build out the restaurant space we have, purchase equipment, a van and furniture for the kitchen and launch Munroe's in the market”.



The contributions made towards this project will also ensure that the outreach arm to Munroe's will assist with the provision of meals for feeding the homeless and abused women at home in Roswell, Alpharetta and Surrounding Areas. In Jamaica the funds will be used to benefit 2 schools each year. In such schools funds will be provided for meals for needy students and scholarships given to aide 4 students to pay for their CXC examinations in order to complete their high school program and graduate. This is a project worth funding, let us fully support it. No contribution is too small.



For more Information and Contribution, kindly visit;

http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/munroe-s-jamaican-restaurant



So far ONLY $ 25 has been raised out of the $ 100, 000 Target Goal. ONLY 14 DAYS are left to end this campaign on 10/14/2013 at 11: 59pm PT.



About Munroe's Jamaican Restaurant LLC

Munroe’s brings a total Jamaican experience through their food and cultural expressions in a “No Problem Man” Jamaican Style Restaurant. Patrons will enjoy the Jamaican vacation experience right here that marries the Jamaican spirit of laughter and fun with authentic Jamaican cuisine.