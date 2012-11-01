Support the Movement Factory Direct Promos Unveils Plastic Bag Ban Map

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Disposable plastic bags are a nuisance the world over with many governments, ranging from small towns to entire countries, grappling with how to handle the environmental, economic and social problems caused by plastic bags. These non-biodegradable bags are responsible for unsightly litter, flooding, the degradation of soil, creating an unnecessary expense for businesses, wasting petroleum and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of animals a year.



In order to help spread the word and educate consumers and businesses on the plastic bag problem and solutions, Factory Direct Promos proudly announces the unveiling of their interactive plastic bag ban map that tracks how locations all over the world are addressing the plastic bag problem.



From areas that have banned single-use plastic bags, to those that have tried and failed, the stories of their struggles are laid out for consumers, businesses and educators to track and share.



There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to the plastic bag problem and the Factory Direct Promos interactive map showcases the stories behind the laws, bans, and taxes imposed in locations all over the world, so readers can easily track the movement.



"Our CEO, Jason Tunick, is an innovator when it comes to ways to get both consumers and businesses involved in what has become a "movement" to ban the plastic bag." said Shane Shirley-Smith, Factory Direct Promos CMO. "Jason’s most recent effort with the worldwide bag ban map is a great resource that consumers, businesses, educators and organizations can share through web and social media. The Factory Direct Promos interactive bag ban map really is the perfect way to get people educated, involved and excited about joining the movement to ban the bag."



The color-coded Factory Direct Promos map, which can easily be shared on blogs and websites, informs and aims to explain the evolution of bag bans and highlights effective solutions to this global plastic bag epidemic, while inspiring others to take a stand and join the movement.



“When our reusable bags reach thousands of companies, they green millions of consumers and that's how change begins.” said Jason Tunick, CEO of Factory Direct Promos. “It is my hope that our new interactive bag ban map will be shared on websites and blogs throughout the world to help spread the message that we can all take part and do something very simple, by using a reusable bag, to make a really big difference to create a healthier more sustainable future.”



About Factory Direct Promos

Founded in 1996 Factory Direct Promos is a direct manufacturer of custom reusable shopping bags and well branded promotional bags, as well as seed paper, recycled pens and coffee mugs and other environmentally friendly promotional items that can be customized and branded. FDP is one of the largest importers of custom bags in the United States. The company has created environmentally friendly promotional products that have been utilized by major brands like Home Depot and Marriott and they strive to educate and inform consumers on the hazards and environmental pitfalls of plastic bags.



