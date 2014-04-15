Support 'Third Triumvirate Studios' to Raise Fund $50,000 for Mockumentary "Little Red Men" Through Crowdfunding Campaign

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Stories about alien invasion or even existence have always been a question mark. The world at large has always tried to find answers without result. This Indiegogo campaign will trigger the experience of a lifetime and allows you the public at large to be a part of it.



Designed as a mockumentary, Little Red Men will consist of three main parts: a contemporary 1947 newsreel, a 1980's Cold War expose, and a modern documentary revealing the truth of the Roswell incident and subsequent cover-ups.



By using the Red Scare, Stalin, and the Cold War as backdrops, Third Triumvirate Studios can expose fundamental truths about our present society and the paranoia and surveillance state we've all come to accept.



Using a combination of photographs, stock footage,the created 1947 Newsreel, 1980's tv exposé (suppressed in 1985 by a hopeful Reagan Administration upon the rise of Mikhail Gorbachev and his glasnost and perestroika initiatives), as well as present day interviews, commentaries, etc. the studio hopes to paint a compelling narrative that will be both thought provoking and highly entertaining.



The goal of the funds raised is to provide funding for this mockumentary as follows:



Actors – 12%

Sets – 12%

Craft Services – 6%

Camera Equipment – 12%

Lighting Equipment – 5 %

Sound Equipment – 5%

Editing Equipment – 12%

Creative Stipend – 36%



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: April 03, 2014 - May 15, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Kickstarter Page: http://bit.ly/1kCUeBy