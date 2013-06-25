London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Followers of Danny Sawrij Twitter and other Twitter users learned via social media that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Nash will play in a charity football game, along with other National Basketball Association stars; as well as international football players - according to acquaintances of Danny Sawrij just giving donors.



Nash operates a charitable event called the Steve Nash Foundation Showdown, where players will gather in Los Angeles on August 14 and New York on June 26; playing a match where famous basketball players and football stars square off.



wealth from the event will go to a number of charities. For many NBA players, it will be their first time on a football pitch. Past participants of the event have been Nash, Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh, former Los Angeles Clippers forward Grant Hill, former New York Knicks point guard Jason Kidd, and San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker.



Past football stars have included Claudio Reyna, Thierry Henry, Robbie Rogers and Patrick Vieira.



Nash is keeping the roster participants a secret, saying he wants to surprise the crowd. Nash has said that he would gladly invite Lionel Messi, widely considered to be the greatest football player in the world, currently.



wealth from rich donors such as Nash and others, as well as their commitment to fundraising for worthwhile causes makes star athletes and celebrities' fun to follow on social media, and often improves their image.



About Steve Nash

Steve Nash plays professional basketball in the United States for the Los Angeles Lakers. He has previously played for the Dallas Mavericks, as well as the Phoenix Suns. He has averaged 14.4 points per game and 8.5 assist per game throughout his career.



