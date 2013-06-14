London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Acquaintances of Danny Sawrij Facebook user found out that giving to charities via social media is becoming more popular. According to Forbes.com, users of popular social media are being engaged by non-profits via Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest as a way to facilitate giving.



Forbes, in a recent article said that non-profit social media platform ‘Givver' recently launched “Social Media Giving Day,” which is set for July 15. The day encourages people to give to a charity of their choice via the new website, which counts celebrities such as HBO host Bill Maher and made a serious push to get mayors from 60 major American cities, as well as federal officials to make the day a recognized holiday.



Supporters of charity, such as people like Danny Sawrij fundraising via social media is increasingly ubiquitous, as the American Red Cross has encouraged donations after national disasters that can be sent via text message. Charities often reach out to millennials; social media users who came of age around the turn of the century, via social media marketing campaigns, and well-known social media services themselves often give large sums to charity. For instance, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave $500 million to a charity in 2012, donating shares of his company to a Silicon Valley health and education initiative. The company also allows users to giver charitable donations to causes as a gift, the same as users could give Starbucks gift cards.



Rating charities becomes easier; with charity accountability service Charity Navigator regularly sending out tweets via Twitter, announcing the findings of its investigations. The service was critical of the organization Invisible Children, which raked in millions with its Kony 2012 campaign last year, and it let its Twitter followers know. Followers of Danny Sawrij Twitter user and other Twitter users often interact with charities eager to keep people informed about the services they provide to keep in touch with users via social media.



To social media users like clients of Danny Sawrij wealth from profitable social media enterprises going to charity, and charities using social media are not uncommon. Wealthy corporate heads such as Bill Gates and Warren Buffet give hundreds of millions of dollars to charity, so seeing social media CEO's give millions to worthwhile charities may become commonplace. Social media defines the world we live in, finding an ever-increasing place of importance. Charities are taking notice.



About Forbes.com

Forbes.com is the website of Amercian business magazine Forbes, which publishes lists of influential, wealthy people, business news and analysis. Their coverage of social media giving has included the Givver website and philanthropy from social media executives.



