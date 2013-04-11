Supporters of the Coming War Novel Kickstarter Project Find Literary Incentives

Minnetonka, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- To raise funds for the science fantasy novel The Coming War, author Joan Marie Verba is using the Kickstarter crowdsourcing platform. There are a number of rewards/incentives for investing in the project, including ebooks and paperback books written by Joan Marie Verba and published by FTL Publications.



The pledge levels to receive the ebooks or paperbacks start at $5, where investors receive a copy of The Coming War and the short story "Revenge, Denied" in ebook format. The more an investor pledges, the more books and ebooks the donor will receive. At the higher levels of donation, an investor can receive ebook copies of "Revenge, Denied," the nonfiction work Voyager: Exploring the Outer Planets, and paperback copies of the novels The Coming War, Sword of Queens, Countdown to Action, Action Alert, Deadly Danger, Situation: Critical, Extreme Hazard, and Danger Zone.



The Coming War is a post-apocalyptic novel, and the protagonist, Lani, has the genuine ability to foresee the future. Since Lani is also a member of the court, there is also plenty of political/palace intrigue as well. What happens when a largely pacifist culture realizes that a warrior culture is coming to destroy them?



More description at: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1044134757/the-coming-war-a-science-fantasy-novel



About Joan Marie Verba

Joan Marie Verba is a full member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, and the International Association of Media Tie-In Writers. Her novels have received the Mom's Choice Award (six novels) and the Scribe Award (one novel).



