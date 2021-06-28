Supporting Financial Technology Opportunities in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- Finance is a crucial export industry in the UK and fintech has become an area where British innovation and expertise has achieved an impressive level of dominance. However, earlier this year Ron Kalifa, the Chairman of Worldpay, expressed how he felt that the UK would need to accelerate investment in fintech to continue to hold a prominent position in the industry. There are many financial technology opportunities in the UK but Kalifa made some comparisons between the UK and the US that are uncomfortable reading. In particular, he focused on new financial companies selling shares to fuel growth and revealed that 40% of new listings were going to the Nasdaq in the US and just 5% to the UK. Kalifa made a number of key recommendations that he felt would enable the UK to thrive in terms of financial technology opportunities, including launching a fintech growth fund and developing fintech "clusters" all over the country.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services. The firm supports organisations keen to capitalise on financial technology opportunities by building innovative and resilient teams, recruiting from the most exciting talent pools in locations all over the world. Selby Jennings provides specialist hiring expertise in fintech, as well as other key fields in banking and financial services, including risk management, private wealth management, quantitative research and trading and investment management. Consultants are trained extensively to remain on top of fast-moving trends and progress in banking and financial services recruitment, working with best-in-class technology and strategies to deliver expert support to huge names in international finance as well as the innovative, agile start-ups that are disrupting the way that the sector evolves. Connections are crucial, which is why the firm has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network that extends to enterprises across the industry.



Selby Jennings has a broad reach in the UK, covering major cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham where financial technology opportunities are growing every day. The firm also has a unique international perspective - as part of the Phaidon International group Selby Jennings is a go to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and is integrated into an extensive global network that spans 60 countries. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are designed to support banking and financial services firms to optimise the financial technology opportunities available, as well as those across the sector, by recruiting for excellence, resilience and growth. There are currently numerous financial technology roles available with Selby Jennings in the UK, as well as positions in many other areas of banking and financial services. These include: Market Risk Quantitative Analyst, Managing Director of Business Development [Private Equity], Senior Oil Operator, International Bank M&A Associate, Special Situations Investment Professional and Infrastructure Analyst.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director of Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about financial technology opportunities in the UK visit: www.selbyjennings.co.uk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.