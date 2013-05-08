Supportive Concepts for Families Client Falls Into a Fire Pit; Agency Moves to Cover Up Real Cause of Incident. Client Currently in Critical Condition

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- A client that resides at a community living facility operated in Berks county was attending an outing activity and fell into a fire pit. The agency, Supportive Concepts for Families in which this client resides is indicating that it was an accident. When the incident occurred, 911 was called and the client was transported by ambulance to the Saint Joseph Medical Hospital. The client was discharged from the hospital but unfortunately was taken back to the Saint Joseph Medical Hospital on 4/29/2013 and is presently hospitalized. The agency is reporting to the State that the client is hospitalized due to other reasons unrelated to the burns caused from the unfortunate fire incident days prior. This is not correct; the first incident is a result of the second hospitalization



The entire agency is at a lost as to why the medical representatives in house as well as the leadership are indicating that the client hospitalization is not related to the first incident. It is my hope that story is heard so that anybody with any information about this matter can come forward and bring justice to the client involved and provide his family and loved ones with proper information and justice.



