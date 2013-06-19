AAAA Speakers Available for Interviews on the Supreme Court's Fisher Affirmative Action Case

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Last August the American Association for Affirmative Action (AAAA) filed its amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the affirmative action case of Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin. In the brief, the Association, an organization of equal opportunity, affirmative action and diversity professionals founded in 1974, urged the Court to follow its own precedent in the Grutter v. Bollinger case and hold that diversity in higher education admissions is a compelling state interest. Colleges and universities should be able to consider the whole student, including a student’s race among many factors, to determine who is admitted



What: AAAA experts are available to speak with the news media about:



What the Fisher decision means from the perspective of EEO and affirmative action practitioners and lawyers:

- The implications of the Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin case for the future of affirmative action in higher education, employment and contracting

- The importance of taking race into account when making higher education admissions decisions

- The relationship between affirmative action and diversity programs

- The implications of the nation’s demographic changes on equal opportunity programs

- The problems with using socio-economic status and class as an alternative to race



Who: The Association’s president, Gregory T. Chambers; its Executive Director, Shirley J. Wilcher; members of the association’s amicus brief legal team and board of directors are available to speak with the news media about the Supreme Court’s decision in Fisher. The Fisher decision is expected to be released before the end of June.



When: Immediately and ongoing. For a copy of the AAAA brief, go to: http://www.affirmativeaction.org/node/30



About American Association for Affirmative Action

The American Association for Affirmative Action is the association of professionals managing affirmative action, equal opportunity, diversity and other human resource programs.



We help our members to be more successful and productive in their careers. We also promote understanding and advocacy of affirmative action to enhance access and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities.