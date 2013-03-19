Supreme Governor of Moose International Visits Norwalk Moose Family Center

Whittier, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- James Henderson the Supreme Governor is coming to Whittier to help honor the Norwalk Moose Lodge for their efforts in helping the local community.



There will be a dinner and awards banquet, color guard, and dinner fundraiser to help out Los Alisos Middle school special education department for the work they do and the teachers, assistants in helping local kids.



The Norwalk Moose Lodge opened in 1954 to help out Moose International and Moose charities and their activities with helping kids and seniors here in the United States. The Moose started out back in 1880 helping kids and widows back in the Pennsylvania coal mines and turned into a organization that believes that every kid deserves a good education. Starting in 1901 they purchased 1,000 acres 40 miles west of Chicago to build our child city called Moose Heart at www.mooseheart.org.



Members are involved in their communities from coast to coast helping others in need and volunteered over a million hours to community service. Past presidents such as Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Harry Truman, Hollywood stars like Jimmy Stewart have also been members of the Moose. Come join us as we help Whittier and local cities, schools and other non profits in making our communities a better place to live. We will be having a dinner Saturday April 27th from 6 to 8 pm to help raise money for charity only $10.00 music to follow. Color guard provided by the VFW and Norwalk Lamirada Military Academy. Go to our website www.mooseheart.org or come by at 13305 Imperial Hwy Whittier California for this grand event.