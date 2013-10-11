Supreme Lending Launches Efforts to Extend Jumbo Mortgage Loans to Their Community

Daphne, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Statistics from the real estate market indicate the industry is beginning to recover from recent economic declination. While home purchases in all categories across the board are experiencing a considerable increase, luxury homes in particular have seen a surge of almost 30 percent over the last 4 years. This comes as no surprise to the staff of Supreme Lending Daphne who provide mortgage loans for residents of the surrounding area. In light of this current market trend, the company has launched increased efforts to extend their jumbo mortgage loans to members of their community.



Said Stephanie Nelson of Supreme Lending, "We are a licensed Alabama mortgage lender focused on providing mortgage loans for Daphne, Fairhope and Spanish Fort. We specialize in real estate financing for those across the Heart of Dixie. Our strength lies in the expertise of our mortgage professionals and their strong ties to the community. We offer a range of mortgage products to satisfy the diverse needs of our clients throughout coastal Baldwin County."



Luxury home purchases typically require jumbo loans, which are defined by the industry as those providing financing for higher loan amounts than are covered by traditional maximum conforming limits. According to Nelson, such loans offer a number of benefits for those with enough income to cover the higher monthly payments. Like their counterparts, jumbo loans are available in both fixed and adjustable rate options. They generally cover financing of up to $2 million. Jumbo loans offer the convenience of a single monthly payment as opposed to the multiple payments associated with some alternatives.



Nelson noted those who opt for interest only payments are limited in their ability to build home equity. The interest rates are usually higher when choosing jumbo loans; however, the staff of Supreme Lending keeps a vigilant watch on the local housing market to ensure they are able to acquire the lowest possible mortgage rates for Daphne AL for their clients. They believe in strengthening their community by forming partnerships with their clients.



"Jumbo loans for luxury home purchases are only a small part of what we offer the community," concluded Nelson, "We also provide conventional loans that conform to the standards of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. We help veterans obtain VA mortgage endorsements and can assist with FHA options for lower income families who would not qualify for a loan otherwise. Our expertise also covers specialty opportunities such as USDA Rural Housing loans."



About Supreme Lending

By focusing on catering to the home financing needs of those in their own communities, the professionals at Supreme Lending are able to provide specialized solutions for local borrowers. They constantly monitor the local housing market and work with local underwriters, enabling them to consistently provide the most competitive rates and products for their clients.