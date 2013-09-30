Supreme Lending Launches Increased Efforts to Assist with Real Estate Financing Needs

Orange Beach, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Known for a number of unique highlights, the city of Orange Beach is among the most desirable locations in the Southeast. Seasoned locals and newcomers alike praise the area for its miles of beachfront real estate, being home to the tallest Ferris wheel in the region, numerous tournaments and sporting events hosted at the Sportsplex, and unparalleled Marlin fishing, along with several other features. The staff of Supreme Lending Orange Beach are well aware of all the city has to offer and have launched increased efforts to assist members of the community with their real estate financing needs.



Karen Llewellyn of Supreme Lending confirmed, “Though we specialize in helping new home buyers purchase properties throughout the Baldwin County area, we are also experts in refinancing and debt consolidation through home equity. We constantly strive to guide our clients through the complex maze of the finance industry and offer them advice on the type of mortgage to best fit their individual needs. We realize not all housing markets are the same; that of Orange Beach is especially atypical due to its proximity to Florida and the number of beach properties available. Helping those in our community requires specific knowledge of the market in this area, and that type of knowledge is what we bring to the industry. "



State statistics indicate the overall value of homes in Orange Beach is more than twice the average for the state of Alabama while the actual sale price of homes equals those in other areas of the state. The real estate market is notorious for fluctuations; therefore, the staff of Supreme Lending watches the market vigilantly to ensure they are able to provide their clients with the most competitive rates possible. They work exclusively with local underwriters and processors to certify their borrowers benefit from a smooth lending process, regardless of their requirements.



Regarding their client base, Llewellyn explained a number of Supreme Lending’s clients are interested in the array of condominiums and beachfront properties available in the area, but many present other needs when seeking their services. Some are already in the midst of a mortgage and are hoping to lock in a lower, fixed interest rate during an advantageous market decrease. Others are nearing retirement and would like to inquire about a reverse mortgage to benefit from the equity of the home they already own.



Llewellyn concluded, "As local mortgage lenders for the Gulf Coast, we hope to be more than just loan originators. We want to be partners with those in our community throughout the entire process of home ownership. Using our knowledge and expertise, we create scenarios to educate our clients and enable them to make an informed decision on which mortgage option is right for them."



About Supreme Lending

As the premier mortgage professionals for the Gulf Coast, the Supreme Lending team is comprised of financial experts who are familiar with Orange Beach and the unique aspects of the real estate market in that area. Their goal is to enrich the community by helping their neighbors achieve their financial goals through various mortgage solutions.