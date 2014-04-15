Supreme Opportunities of CMS2CMS Automated SMF to phpBB Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- CMS2CMS, the well-known migration service, is pleased to announce the unique opportunity for the forum owners to migrate their content from SMF to phpBB bulletin board. With this tool the switch will be fully automated, accurate and flawless. There’s no need to be a professional coder or hire an expensive programmer, from now on all the actions are reduced to a few mouse clicks and almost no time.



CMS2CMS Team has been working constantly and hard to provide the forum owners with advanced migration opportunities. As the result, those who have the intention to perform SMF to phpBB migration, now are provided with such possibility. Moreover, using CMS2CMS, there is no need to worry about losing any part of the content due to the fact that the process of migration is automated and accurate. Plus, the forum owners will save their time and efforts while using this service.



Migrated Items from SMF to phpBB



Forum/Categories - the hierarchy and the relation between the items are preserved;



Posts/Replies - post data is converted: author, content, subject, etc;



Topics/Threads - topics and attached information are moved to phpBB: title, content, author, publishing date;



Users - the user data is migrated as well;



Forum Attachments - files attached to forum posts;



Polls - forum polls are converted automatedly from SMF to phpBB.



Extra Possibilities



Support Service Packages



It is possible to get All-in-One migration Service if the forum owners don’t have time or don’t want to perform the switch by themselves. In this case the conversion will be carried out by the CMS2CMS technicians.



Migration Setup Assistance



CMS2CMS techs will install the connection bridge on both SMF and phpBB forum platforms at no cost at all to make your migration even more effortless and smooth.



CMS2CMS Service: Essential Features



No Coding Skills



CMS2CMS migration service provides its clients with an easy-to-use wizard, with the help of which there is no need to have any coding skills or knowledge.



No Installation



Due to the fact that CMS2CMS tool is web based, there is no need to install any software. Moreover, this saves lots of users’ time and efforts.



Free Demo Available



The board owners have the opportunity to run a free Demo Migration before the Full SMF to phpBB Migration. This fact gives them a possibility to see how the service works and check up the Demo results.



For more information on how to migrate SMF to vBulletin follow this link: http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/simple-machines-forum-to-phpbb-migration/



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact



CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.cms2cms.com