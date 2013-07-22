Surf Music Performer Kevin Miso Plays Amnesia in San Francisco to Benefit Project WOO

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Kevin Miso, Long Beach pioneer of the surf music movement, has been busy giving back to the community. Recently, he played the Amnesia benefit concert in San Francisco, where he played and sang to benefit Project WOO, a charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of others throughout the globe.



Project Wave of Optimism (Project WOO) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that was formed to develop sustainable surfing communities in Latin America. As the international surfing community travels to distant locations around the world, these men and women have a chance to see firsthand the struggle for basic necessities that occurs in many of these areas. Project WOO was designed to help surfers connect with local people and provide assistance with practical use of resources to make villages and towns sustainable.



Project WOO was founded on the principle that it is not enough to simply fix the problems that people face in indigenous regions. Instead, providers must partner with the people in these areas to provide education and long-term solutions to problems of health, sanitation, food production and clean water.



Kevin Miso played the concert on June 1st at Amnesia to benefit this worthy cause. His coffee shop music was well-received by the crowd and the donations for Project WOO continued to pile up. Miso also gave away a free download of his latest mellow surf music to attendees, allowing them to take away a piece of the evening in tangible form.



Just prior to the concert, Miso tweeted: "Next Saturday, June 1st in San Francisco!!! This is a benefit for Project WOO to build a health center in Gigante, Nicaragua. Free download of new single for all that go. Stoked!! #newmusic #improvingsurfingsglobalfootprint."



Kevin Miso is dedicated to sharing his coffee house music and facilitating real social change by improving the lives of others throughout the world.



About Kevin Miso

Kevin Miso is a Southern California native and a singer and songwriter. Kevin Miso's genre is known collectively as surf music and includes soft, soothing rhythms and lyrics. Miso was born and raised in Long Beach, California. His Hawaiian father and Irish mother contributed to his musical education and give his work a contemporary edge that is both soothing and electrifying. Kevin Miso averages 170 shows per year, many of them to benefit charities around the globe, especially those involved with surfing and social change.



For More Information: http://www.kevinmiso.com