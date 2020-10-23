Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2020-2030



The Surface Active Agents Market Research Report begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that give closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Surface Active Agents market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.



The global surface active agents market was worth $ 62.43 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and reach $98.28 billion by 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Surface Active Agents Market: are BASF SE, Clariant, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.), Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, Reliance Industries Ltd



Extra concentrated laundry detergents is becoming popular as it reduces water consumption. Companies are developing concentrated detergents which can save as much as 45 million gallons of water per year and also require less plastic for packaging and make transportation more energy-efficient. For example, Walmarts goal is to cut 25% of the water from every dose of laundry detergent by 2018. For major companies manufacturing extra concentrated laundry detergents include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.



The surface active agents market covered in this report is segmented by type into non-ionic surfactants, anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, cationic surfactants. It is also segmented by application into household detergent, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaner, food processing, oilfield chemical, agricultural chemical, textile, plastic, paint & coating, adhesive and others.



Industry News:



In 2018, Stepan company, an Illinois based company, completed the acquisition of surfactant production facility from BASF SE for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will support Stepan Company's strategy to expand in Latin America. BASF SE is a German company that specializes in producing chemicals used in broad range of industries.



Regions are covered By Surface Active Agents Market Report 2020



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Influence of the Surface Active Agents Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Surface Active Agents market.



-Surface Active Agents market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Surface Active Agents market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Surface Active Agents market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Surface Active Agents market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Surface Active Agents market.



